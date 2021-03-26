Kansas’ soccer game against Notre Dame has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Irish program.
https://twitter.com/KUWSoccer/status/1375512815587315717
The two were set to face off at Rock Chalk Park on Sunday, but now the game will be moved to a later date. More information on a reschedule will be available next week.
This is the second game this week that has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, as an April 2 game against Arkansas was also called off.
The Jayhawks were coming off a double-overtime tie against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa last Saturday, which saw freshman defender Moira Kelley win Big-12 Freshman of the Week and junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters earn a share of Big-12 Goalkeeper of the Week.
Kansas' next game is currently scheduled for April 10 at Rock Chalk Park, when they will host the Missouri Tigers.