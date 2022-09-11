Kansas soccer picked up its sixth win of the season and fourth straight win at home on Sunday against Yale 4-1.
The Jayhawks came out aggressive and consistently attacked the goal in the first half, having 11 shots as opposed to the Bulldogs only having two. Though, Kansas had eight when it came to fouls while Yale had three.
Junior defender Kate Dreyer lined up for a free kick with 31:35 left to go. When she shot the ball, it hit the crossbar, passing the goal line and getting Kansas its first goal of the game.
Kansas had another shot at the goal when junior forward Shira Elinav passed the ball to freshman forward Lexi Watts, but it missed and went right over the goal.
With 17:12 left in the first half, the Jayhawks dribbled the ball down the field, and with the help of Watts and freshman forward Maree Shinkle, Kansas scored its second goal of the game by freshman forward Saige Wimes, which was her first career goal.
“With all the injuries that we have, if the freshmen weren’t doing what they’ve been doing at the level that they have, then we wouldn’t be 6-2,” head coach Mark Francis said. “The freshmen have been fantastic and think they’re really taken advantage of the opportunities that they’ve had.”
To start the second half, the Jayhawks maintained their intensity with two attempts at the goal. On the second attempt, sophomore goalkeeper Maya Bellomo was away from the goal, giving Watts a scoring opportunity. The ball wound up grazing by the sidebar and missed.
On another possession later on in the half, from the side of the field, Shinkle passed the ball to Elinav in the middle of traffic in front of the goal. Elinav got the ball in the net, giving the Jayhawks a 3-0 lead over the Bulldogs with 32:07 left to go in the second half.
With 1:42 left to go in the second half, sophomore defender Laila Booker scored a goal for the Bulldogs, preventing a blowout and bringing the score to 3-1
Kansas wasn’t finished. In the final minutes of the game, super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers assisted Wimes in scoring the final goal of the game, allowing the Jayhawks to beat the Bulldogs 4-1.
The Jayhawks look to continue their winning streak when they face off against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.