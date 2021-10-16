It was a tough battle in Norman, Oklahoma, between Kansas and the Sooners, with Oklahoma coming out on top after a go-ahead goal in the 85th minute of the match. Despite a pair of goals, including one from sophomore forward Brie Severns, who earned National Player of the Week this week, Oklahoma’s offense was able to push past KU for a 3-2 victory.
It wasn’t long into the match before Oklahoma put a point on the scoreboard. Just under three minutes into play, senior midfielder Megan Reilly found the top right of the net with an assist by senior defender Olivia Odle. Oklahoma’s offense was strong in the first half, leading Kansas 11-6 in shots.
Kansas answered just after the 23’ mark. After a good ball from senior midfielder Rylan Childers, Severns crossed over and hit a great shot just inside the box to tie it 1-1. Severns continues to prove her leadership for this Jayhawk squad, with a team-high six goals and 17 points.
In the second half, it was a more evenly paced match between both teams. Around the 56’ mark, Reilly stepped into the penalty box and was able to capitalize once again to give the Sooners a 2-1 lead.
Kansas continued to fight away, however. Just under the 62’ mark, the Jayhawks tied it up 2-2 after a goal from freshman midfielder Raena Childers. Severns and Rylan, her older sister, assisted on the play.
After a hard-fought match from both teams, Oklahoma put this one away after a goal at the 85’ mark from freshman forward Leonie Weber, earning them the 3-2 win.
The Sooners picked up their first conference win of the season. Kansas now sits at 7-9-1 overall and 2-5 in conference play.
The Jayhawks look to bounce back after a week off and will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to go up against Texas Tech on the road next Friday at 7 p.m.