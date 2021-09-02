Kansas soccer traveled to face Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday night, falling 1-0 in a tight contest. Despite a solid outing for the Jayhawks defensively, Memphis was the more aggressive team on both sides of the ball.
It was a defensive affair in the first half of the match. Both teams were playing with an aggressive on-ball mindset.
There were only a couple of shots a piece for the first 10-15 minutes of the half. Kansas senior midfielder Rylan Childers had a shot on goal around the 11 minute mark, one of two shots in the half. The Jayhawks were playing decent ball but just couldn’t find their rhythm offensively.
In the last ten minutes of the first half, Memphis started to turn up the pressure on defense and on Kansas junior goalkeeper Melania Pasar, who started in place of senior goalkeeper Sarah Peters. Memphis earned six corner kicks in the half. Just over the 40 minute mark, sophomore midfielder Grace Stordy punched in a deflected ball off the corner kick to put Memphis on the board 1-0.
Memphis led Kansas 7-2 on shots and led 8-4 in fouls.
In the second half, Memphis took a more conservative approach with the lead they had. Their offense had more rhythm than the Jayhawks overall, outshooting the Jayhawks 11 shots to seven.
Pasar had a solid game in the box for Kansas. She ended the night with four saves.
Kansas falls to 2-2-1 on the season, while Memphis remains undefeated at 4-0-1. The Jayhawks will be back in action on Sunday as they travel to Jonesboro, Arkansas to face Arkansas State. Kickoff is set for noon.