With seven-seed Kansas losing 5-1 to two-seed TCU on Sunday in the Big 12 Conference quarterfinal game, Kansas soccer's season comes to a close, and TCU advances to the semifinals.
Kansas junior defender Kate Dreyer set up for a free kick on its way into the goal at about the 4th minute, but TCU freshman defender Grace Coppinger was there to stop the ball from going in and keep the score 0-0.
Around the 8th minute, TCU had a corner kick which resulted in their first goal of the game and a first career goal for freshman defender Sarah Melcher, making the score 1-0.
At the 25th minute, Melcher had another shot at the goal. The ball sailed over to the right side of the field, where Melcher head-butted it in for the second goal for TCU, resulting in a 2-0 lead over Kansas.
TCU maintained the intensity while freshman forward Kennedy Clountz scored another goal for the Horned Frogs to help them close out the first half at 3-0 against the Jayhawks.
Kansas junior forward Shira Elinav made an attempt to score the first goal for the Jayhawks, but TCU junior goalkeeper Lauren Kellett got her fingertips to cause the ball to hit the side post of the goal and prevent the score.
To start the second half, TCU senior midfielder Gracie Brian passed to graduate forward Messiah Bright, who protected the ball against her defender and got the ball into the right side of the goal to increase their lead to 4-0.
Both teams played until the end, having one goal each in the last two minutes of the matchup. At the 88th minute, TCU had yet another corner kick, which graduate defender Dana Reed was able to get into the net, taking the Horned Frogs up to a 5-0 lead against Kansas.
The Jayhawks had a little more left in the tank, and about one minute later, super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers dribbled the ball past her defender into the goal to prevent a shutout and scored, making the final score 5-1.
Overall, TCU had 20 shots compared to Kansas, who had nine. The Horned Frogs also had four saves, while the Jayhawks only had one.