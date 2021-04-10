After being unable to play the last two matches due to COVID-19 protocols in opposing teams, Kansas soccer had its upcoming match against Missouri canceled due to protocols in the Jayhawk camp.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday, April 10, and it was also scheduled to be Kansas’ Bark in the Park day.
Out of eight games scheduled for the spring season, the Jayhawks have just played three out of six so far. Kansas hasn’t played since March 20 in a 1-1 draw with Iowa State.
The Jayhawks are set to finish the season Saturday, April 17, against the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Missouri. Kickoff is currently set for 7 p.m.