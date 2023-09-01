It’s always a good sign when a soccer team gets off to a hot start. The instant surge of momentum against a flat-footed opponent can be enough to create better chances, or even goals.
And against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, the Kansas Jayhawks thought starting hot was the right play.
Two goals, each coming within the opening few minutes of their respective halves, would be the difference as the Jayhawks remained unbeaten with a 3-0 win at Rock Chalk Park on Thursday night.
It would be the Jayhawks taking the lead almost immediately. A vertical pass found winger Hallie Klanke on the right side, and the redshirt junior slipped her defender before fizzing a low cross to Lexi Watts. The sophomore made no mistake, redirecting the cross past Red Wolves redshirt sophomore keeper Damaris Deschaine into the bottom corner to give the Jayhawks their earliest lead of the season.
“That first goal was special,” Jayhawks coach Mark Francis said. “Lexi made a great run, but to pick out a cross like that- really impressive.”
The Klanke-Watts combo nearly struck seven minutes later, with a smart ball from Watts freeing Klanke on the right side of the box, but Klanke’s high shot was driven over the net for a corner. The Jayhawks had another opportunity to double their advantage just two minutes later, but senior defender Kate Dreyer’s looping header was blocked on the line to keep the score where it was.
After the initial flurry from the Jayhawk starters, the predominantly substitute lineup found chances hard to come by, mustering few opportunities in open play for the final 25 minutes of the first half. However, an organized and stiff defensive performance held the Red Wolves to just two shots, neither within the box nor on target for the entirety of the first half.
“We’ve scored eleven goals and given up two, one of those on a direct free kick. We’re just not giving up many chances in the run of play….that has to be our bread and butter. If we do that, we have a good chance to win every game.” Francis said of the team’s defending.
It would be Arkansas State finding the first chance of the second half, as a succession of free kicks would give junior midfielder Sarah Strong a direct shot from the top of the area. The junior fired a powerful shot around the wall that beat senior keeper Melania Pasar but not the post, ricocheting out to be cleared.
Soon after, the Jayhawks doubled their advantage. A mistake in the box put the ball at the foot of Klanke again, but she made the extra pass to find redshirt junior forward Brie Severns on the left corner of the six-yard box. The redshirt junior coolly slotted past Deschaine for her second goal of the season, all but putting the game away.
If there was any doubt left in the match, freshman midfielder Montelene Dymond would erase it, finding the back of the net from seven yards off a deflected cross to put the game away with 14 minutes to play.
Both sides found scoring chances hard to come by in the final minutes, with the game arriving somewhat sedately at the final score.
Hallie Klanke continued her great form, adding two more assists to take her season total to five.
“It all comes down to my team,” Klanke said. “I’m so proud of our forwards… Bri and Lex are just getting on the ends of crosses.”
Kansas dominated the shot column, outshooting the Red Wolves 23-3 and only requiring a single save from Pasar.
The Jayhawks look to keep their undefeated season going as they host Missouri on Sunday at Rock Chalk Park. Kick-off is at 7pm and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.
“Watched them on video,” Francis said. “They’re athletic, they press the ball, they counter really well ....now it’s just about recovery and getting ready for the Tigers.”