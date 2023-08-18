The Jayhawks headed to Wisconsin on Thursday night to open the 2023 season with a new-look team. Many of the players were playing their first-ever collegiate game, but held steadfast in a match where they were completely outnumbered by the Badgers, as they forced a 0-0 draw.
Kansas trailed 23-7 in shots, showing the experience of the Wisconsin team who had 10 starters from last year’s team return to action for this season. The Badgers finished with nine shots on goal compared to Jayhawks’ five. The biggest shot of the game came on a penalty kick by Wisconsin at the end of the first period, but super-senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar made a diving save to keep the game tied 0-0.
Pasar had a career high in saves in the match, while three different Jayhawks recorded two shots on goal a piece (junior midfielder Magali Gagné, freshman midfielder Siera Herbert who subbed in at the 25th minute, and sophomore forward Lexi Watts).
Head coach Mark Francis is entering his 25th year as Kansas’ head coach, and now holds a 13-8-4 record in regular season openers. Thursday’s result was the second 0-0 draw the Jayhawks have had in a season opener across the last three seasons.
Kansas’ next game comes on Sunday, Aug. 20th as the Jayhawks remain on the road to face off with Loyola-Chicago. The match is at 1 p.m. CT and can be streamed on ESPN+.