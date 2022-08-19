Kansas women’s soccer fell short to Ohio State 1-0 in the team's home opener on Thursday, August 18.
The tempo early on was slow, as the first shot on goal didn’t come until the 11th minute, where senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar made the save to keep the Buckeyes off the board. Pasar would go on to make another save at the 34th minute.
Kansas would follow up with two shots on goal of its own, one from junior forward Shira Elinav at the 38th minute and then the other from freshman forward/midfielder Lexi Watts. However, they wouldn’t find the back of the net as graduate student goalkeeper Kat Robinson would have the answers for the Buckeyes.
The first half ended scoreless, which Kansas head coach Mark Francis attributed to a slowed tempo.
“First half we played a little bit slower, the speed of play was too slow,” Francis said. “It’s the first game so you expect that.”
In the second half, Ohio State had another shot on goal around the 52nd minute, and would continue to carry the momentum.
Senior forward Emma Sears would go on to break the tie, making it 1-0 with an assist from sophomore forward Kailyn Dudukovich.
After the goal was scored and a yellow card was issued to Ohio State, Kansas turned its intensity up, with a shot on goal coming from Watts at the 71st minute and a great scoring opportunity from Elinav at the 73rd minute.
“It's one of our core values, resilience,” Elinav said. “So everyone knows once we get down, we need to get back up, and I think after we got scored on the whole team made a change in mindset and we were just going at them.”
The Jayhawks however, couldn’t find the answer in what was a very close game.
One thing the Jayhawks were happy about was how great they played despite the result.
“I was happy with it,” Francis said. “Happy with how we played, not happy with the result. They're a good offensive team. They had some good chances but we limited those chances to just a few, and created a few of our own.”
The Jayhawks will have an opportunity to bounce back at home against Northwestern on Sunday, August 21. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.