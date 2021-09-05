Kansas soccer (3-2-1) picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Arkansas State (1-3-1) Sunday. The Jayhawks put continuous pressure on the Red Wolves, unleashing 20 shots with nine being on-target, but the lone goal from sophomore forward Shira Elinav was the difference in the matchup.
The Jayhawks came out pressuring early in the opening 10 minutes, finding a few shots, but couldn’t take advantage of any opportunities.
The contest became back and forth for the next 20 minutes, but Kansas continued to apply pressure, putting up eight shots with 10 minutes left in the first half, with half of those on frame, but the Jayhawks lacked the killer instinct to finish in the final third.
Redshirt sophomore defender Lia Beyer nearly found the opening goal off a shot just outside the 18-yard box, but a good save from Red Wolf senior goalkeeper Megan McClure kept the game scoreless.
The game remained scoreless going into the half, with the Jayhawks dominating with 11 total shots, five of them coming on target.
Arkansas State came out of the locker room firing early, forcing junior goalkeeper Melania Pasar into an early save.
About 13 minutes into the half, the Jayhawks found their best chance of the game with a one-on-one break away from sophomore forward Brie Severns, but McClure made a big save to keep the Jayhawks out of the net.
Just a few minutes later, McClure made another impactful save, pushing a header from senior defender Grace Wiltgen wide on a fantastic diving save.
The Jayhawks kept up the pressure throughout the half, but with 20 minutes left, Kansas still could not find the breakthrough goal with time running thin.
About five minutes later, the Jayhawks had another near-goal when a long-range shot from freshman midfielder Raena Childers was tipped away by McClure, denying the Jayhawks the opening goal.
Less than a minute later though, Kansas finally found the breakthrough goal they had been looking for. A shot from short-range deflected off of Elinav as it rolled into the net to make the game 1-0.
The Jayhawks wouldn’t let the lead slip away as they eventually shut out the victory against the Red Wolves. Pasar was credited with a shutout after a five save performance.
The Jayhawks return to Rock Chalk Park Thursday, Sept. 9, to face off with the Cincinnati Bearcats. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.