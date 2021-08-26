Kansas soccer (1-1-1) picked up their first victory of the season on Thursday night against St. Louis (0-3), shutting them out 2-0. Senior midfielder Rylan Childers and senior defender Grace Wiltgen picked up a goal apiece.
It was a special night for senior goalkeeper and captain Sarah Peters. She picked up her 28th career shutout, which ties a school record for most career shutouts.
“It’s literally a blessing,” said Peters after the game. “I come into every game trying to get a shutout, and the defense was fully in support of the game plan.”
The Jayhawks came out very fluid offensively, but it was the defense that carried them the whole way.
In the first two matches of the season, Kansas was unable to score. It was a different story tonight, with the team looking aggressive from the first kick. 51 seconds in, Childers found the back corner of the net for the fifth fastest goal in Kansas soccer history.
According to Coach Mark Francis, it was a part of the game plan to come out firing in this one.
“They [St. Louis] have given up goals in their first two games in the first ten or twelve minutes,” Coach Francis said. “[and] the mentality was just from the first whistle to force them to make mistakes.”
Kansas was on the attack for a majority of the second half. In the 30th minute, Kansas picked up another goal from Wiltgen, giving the Jayhawks a 2-0 lead going into the half.
At the half, the Jayhawks led St. Louis in both shots (6-3) and saves (2-1). Peters closed the half with an excellent save on a shot that would’ve cut the lead to one.
The Jayhawks took a defensive approach in the second half, spreading out the field and moving the ball around. St. Louis was aggressive all second half, but the Kansas defense was suffocating.
Kansas was in complete control of pace all match, and they were rewarded with the 2-0 victory. The Jayhawks will be back at Rock Chalk Park at 1 p.m. on Sunday to host Iowa.