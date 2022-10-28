In Thursday night’s contest against Iowa State, Kansas soccer was able to get the 2-0 victory and secure their spot in the Big 12 Championship tournament.
For this game, Kansas not only had to win, but K-State had to lose or Baylor had to lose or tie for the Jayhawks to compete in the Big 12 Championship tournament. Only the top eight teams get to compete and the Jayhawks sat at ninth place prior to the game.
At 33:01’ Iowa State senior goalie Jordan Silkowitz went to throw the ball down field, but ended up hitting the back of her teammate's leg. Kansas freshman forward Lexi Watts capitalized and scored the first goal for the Jayhawks and led the Cyclones 1-0 in the first half.
The Jayhawks finished out the half with a 1-0 lead over the Cyclones. During halftime, K-State lost to West Virginia, so all Kansas had to do was maintain their lead and they would qualify for the Big 12 Conference tournament.
To kick off the second half, Prat had an open shot at the goal, but it just missed above the crossbar, keeping the score unchanged. She had yet another shot to tie up the game but the ball bounced off the left sidebar and missed.
At 67:34 Iowa State’s junior defender Hanna Reid shot the ball at the goal, but Kansas redshirt freshman goalkeeper Hayven Harrison just got her fingertips on it to keep the ball out of the goal and prevent Iowa State from tying the game.
1 minute later, Watts kicked the ball hard into the top right corner of the goal, increasing the Jayhawks' lead to 2-0. They maintained this lead and finished the game with a shutout, securing their spot in the tournament.
"The senior group has been to a Big 12 tournament and the last time we went we won it,” head coach Mark Francis said. "I think they can take that experience obviously going into the game on Sunday."
The Jayhawks will now head to Round Rock, Texas, for a quarterfinals match on Oct. 30 against TCU.