Kansas soccer will return to the pitch this fall with a nine-game schedule, consisting of entirely Big 12 opponents. The Jayhawks will open the season on Sept. 11 at Texas.
"We are excited to still be able to have the opportunity to compete this fall amidst all the uncertainty,” said Kansas coach Mark Francis in a Kansas Athletics news release. “To be able to put our student-athletes in an environment as competitive as the Big 12 is a massive bonus, and I look forward to testing our players in nine very tough games over the next few months."
The 2020 #KUsoccer schedule has arrived!𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘 ➝ https://t.co/g5bRDgqWRL#RockChalk | @eXploreLawrence pic.twitter.com/UU4OCAJSkI— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) August 25, 2020
The Jayhawks will play Oklahoma (Sept. 18), Texas Tech (Sept. 25), Oklahoma State (Oct. 16), TCU (Oct. 23), and Iowa State (Nov. 6) at home this season. Kansas will also play Texas (Sept. 11), Kansas State (Oct. 2), Baylor (Oct. 9), and West Virginia (Oct. 30) on the road.
On Sept. 18, Kansas will host Oklahoma for their first home game of the season at Rock Chalk Park, where the Jayhawks are 17-4-1 over the last two seasons.
In 2019, Francis, in his 20th season as Kansas’ head coach, led the Jayhawks their first ever Big 12 championship in program history and finished the year with a 17-5-3 record. Kansas also won its first two games in the NCAA tournament before falling to South Carolina 2-0 in the third round.
Junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters, who started in all 25 games last season, will look to make a huge impact on the upcoming season. She totaled 11 total shutouts and sported a goals against average of 0.75. Other notable returning Jayhawks include senior midfielder Ceri Holland, a Preseason All-Big 12 selection, and junior forward Kailey Lane.