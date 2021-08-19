Ninety minutes of back and forth soccer eventually concluded in a tied 0-0 opening matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks (0-0-1) and the visiting Drake Bulldogs (0-0-1).
“We waited until the second half to start playing, so that was disappointing,” said Kansas soccer coach Mark Francis. “I think the takeaway from today is...being able to focus from the first whistle and be on point with what we want to do and what we’ve practiced.”
Senior goalkeeper Sarah Peters recorded her 27th career save in the red and blue, just one save shy of tying former keeper Meghan Millers (2001-04) shutout record at 28, according to Kansas Athletics.
Peters, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, also gained praise during the pregame as she received the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award. This award is the Big 12 conference’s highest academic honor.
“To excel on the field and in the classroom is what being a student-athlete is all about,” Francis said. “It’s a great honor for her, I’m sure hopefully on Sunday, we will get another shutout. She’s had a great career.”
The Jayhawks began Thursday’s match with a strong defensive surge, anchored by sophomore defender Moira Kelley and senior defender Grace Wiltgen. The pair put pressure on the Bulldogs attacking front while also sparking the team on the offensive side of the ball.
Despite limited looks at the net, Kansas did in fact gain several attempts at scoring a goal. Sophomore forward Shira Elinav entered during the 24th minute and provided an immediate impact. The Israel native found gaps in the defense and penetrated but fell short.
Kansas amounted to four shots on goal in the first 45 minutes, thanks in part to senior midfielder Rylan Childers, freshman forward Maggie Gagné, junior defender Ellie Prybylski and Elinav.
The team returns 12 starters from last year’s roster, but nearly two full teams saw action in the first, as Francis hoped for fresh legs and a different look at all positions.
“Our young players have been phenomenal,” Francis said. “A very talented group. They are starting to pickup some of the nuances of playing at this level and are getting better everyday.”
In the second half, Drake appeared to be worn down from Kansas’ constant offensive attack in the opposing penalty box. Ten plus more shots were tabbed onto the Jayhawks’ total along with a slew of corner kicks that put Kansas in an ideal position to capitalize.
With just minutes to spare, freshman midfielder Raena Childers, sister of Rylan, took possession just about 25-feet out from goal with no one in front of her. Unfortunately, Drake’s super-senior goalkeeper Kelsie Stone placed herself in the right spot and the right time and came to the rescue with a game-saving save.
“The keeper [Stone] was unbelievable today, I mean unbelievable” Francis said. “That’s one of the best goalkeeping performances I have seen in my career. She made 10 saves, and some of those were big time.”
Through two 10-minute overtime periods, both teams remained scoreless. Kansas dominated both halves and just about captured a game-winning goal in the 104th minute from sophomore forward Brie Severns.
But just the previous minutes had played out, it was neither team’s night on the pitch in terms of putting all the pieces together.
Kansas will be back in action on Sunday, Aug. 22, against the University of Wisconsin, with kickoff at 1 p.m.