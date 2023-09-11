In a matchup between two great defenses, it would take one moment of magic to swing a very evenly matched game.
Unfortunately for the Kansas Jayhawks, the moment wasn’t theirs.
The No. 15 ranked Washington State Cougars hardly outplayed the Jayhawks, but a special goal would be just enough to get them a narrow 1-0 win at the Lower Soccer Field in Pullman, Washington.
It would be Washington State on the attack immediately, with the Cougars mounting intense pressure throughout the first five minutes. Senior forward Margie Detrizio would have the best early chance, opening space at the top of the area with a nice turn but her low shot would be smothered by super senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar.
After spending the opening minutes with its back to the wall, Kansas materialized a chance seemingly from nowhere as a through ball slipped sophomore forward Lexi Watts to the left edge of the Washington State box. Watts rolled a low shot that beat Washington State redshirt junior keeper Musuai Isaia but was cleared by junior defender Reese Tappan.
After the teams exchanged transition opportunities in the middle period of the half, the deadlock finally broke just minutes before the halftime break.
Junior midfielder Rajanah Reed worked her way free on the left side and unleashed a curling right-footed shot from a difficult angle that dropped just over the glove of Pasar and under the crossbar for a stunning goal.
Reed nearly doubled the lead with just seconds left in the half, freeing herself at the top of the box with a nice move and driving a low shot that Pasar palmed away, ending the half at 1-0.
The second half featured more positive play going forward from the Jayhawks, but few concrete opportunities as the Cougars defended their one-goal lead excellently.
Redshirt junior forward Hallie Klanke would have the best chance for Kansas to equalize in the 52nd minute, cutting inside with a stepover move and firing a hard curling shot that was smothered by Isaia to keep the score where it was.
Washington State nearly doubled its advantage in the 66th minute, with Detrizio wriggling free on the counter-attack and firing a hard shot deflected back out by Pasar, with the follow-up chance going wide.
The Jayhawks nearly equalized in bizarre fashion in the 78th minute, as junior midfielder Magali Gagne’s cross from the left side was nearly deflected into the net by Tappin, but the clearance hit the post and bounced harmlessly away.
Despite a fervent push in the final 10 minutes, the Jayhawks couldn’t muster any further chances as the Cougars defended excellently and controlled the clock efficiently, reaching the final score with one final clearance.
Washington State won the statistical battle, outshooting the Jayhawks 21-10 and collecting more free kicks, corner kicks and shots on target.
Kansas returns to action on the 14th as they travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the Oklahoma Sooners. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.