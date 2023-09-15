As the final whistle blew, the Kansas Jayhawks walked off Oklahoma’s John Crain Field exhausted. Judging by the reaction of their opponents, one might think the Jayhawks had won.
Such was the mood on hand as the Jayhawks couldn’t be the first team in 2023 to hand the Oklahoma Sooners a home loss, but won a major moral victory as they overcame a 2-0 first half deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.
After a tense opening 10 minutes, the Sooners gained control first, pressuring the Jayhawks deep in their own end and causing problems down the right hand flank and in the middle of the box with a barrage of crosses and corner kicks.
Oklahoma got the best chance of the early going in the 16th minute, with redshirt senior forward Dani Wolfe making a driving run down the right side and delivering a cutback pass to fellow redshirt senior forward Emma Hawkins. The Sooners leading scorer fired a hard shot with a defender bearing down on her that flew over the crossbar and safely out for a goal kick.
After about 10 more minutes of mounting pressure, the breakthrough finally came for the Sooners. Another floating cross from the right was unconvincingly punched away by Kansas super senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar, and Wolfe jumped on the rebound to fire a low shot that beat the out-of-position keeper and two Jayhawk defenders for the opening goal.
The goal seemed to kick the Jayhawks to a different gear, as in the following 10 minutes they produced their strongest stretch of the half. Senior midfielder Avery Smith’s looping header from a corner went over the top of the net, before junior midfielder Magali Gagne served the best chance of the half for Kansas. Gagne slipped loose on the left side and delivered a great cross that found the head of junior midfielder Reyna Childers at point-blank range, but the shot flew just over the bar to keep the score where it was.
Just seconds after the chance, Oklahoma found an even better one of their own. Sophomore midfielder Alexis Washington wriggled by her defender at the right baseline and was brought down for a penalty kick, but Wolfe’s ensuing free shot to the bottom right corner was smothered by Pasar.
With the Jayhawks seemingly out of trouble, they’d be pulled right back in just minutes later. A reckless jumping header in the box from freshman defender Caroline Castans toppled Wolfe, and granted the Sooners a second penalty they made no mistake from, with junior forward Leionie Weber scoring the penalty with a high shot to the top corner.
Neither side could muster any further opportunities in the first half, sending the Jayhawks into the locker room shell-shocked and trailing.
The Sooners nearly grabbed a third goal just minutes into the second half, with sophomore midfielder Michelle Pak losing her defender with a nice move to fire a hard shot from the left side that was blocked down by Pasar.
With about 25 minutes to play, Kansas had a spark out of nowhere. Senior defender Moira Kelley delivered a curling free kick from deep range that connected with the head of a sprinting Avery Smith, who redirected the ball past Oklahoma redshirt sophomore keeper Sierra Giorgio and into the bottom right corner for a goal.
Eight minutes later, Kansas had its golden chance for an equalizer. A great ball from senior midfielder Kate Dreyer sprung sophomore forward Lexi Watts, but with just the keeper to beat, the senior fired over the crossbar.
With Kansas now fully re-energized and driving, it felt like a second goal had to come and with just five minutes to go, it arrived. A clever sequence from a corner kick gave Moira Kelley an angled cross from the top right corner of the area. The curling ball skimmed the head of a Sooner defender before finding freshman defender Olivia Page, who drove a header in off Giorgio from point blank range for the equalizer.
With both teams playing fervently in the final minutes, the fervor seemed to cancel both sides out, with neither side able to find anything resembling a scoring chance as the game reached its final 2-2 scoreline.
The Jayhawks were again dominated in the stat column, being outshot and outperformed in all tracked categories. Kansas conceded two penalty kicks in a match for the first time since facing Oral Roberts in September 2009.
Kansas will return to action September 21, traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face Oklahoma State. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.