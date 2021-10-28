Kansas hosted No. 20 Texas on Thursday night in its season finale, losing 2-0 in a game where it needed a win to keep its season alive. Both teams fought against the cold rain all night as the weather would just not stay away.
The Jayhawks picked up their intensity around the 20th minute with a pair of shots on goal by senior defender Grace Wiltgen and sophomore forward Shira Elinav. However, Texas senior goalkeeper Savannah Madden denied both attempts, which accounted for two of three Kansas first-half shots.
Texas registered five fouls to Kansas’ four in the first half, with three of those coming inside the first 20 minutes. Physicality from both teams was a common theme in the Jayhawks’ season-finale.
Texas gained all the momentum going into the break, controlling the time of possession in the final third of the first half. At halftime, the Longhorns led the Jayhawks 10-4 in shots. In addition, Texas took significantly more corner kicks, 8-0. The Longhorns showed why they’re one of the best teams in the Big 12 with a high power of offense.
Texas’ offense picked up where it left off in the second half, continuing to force the attack on Kansas. At the 47th minute, freshman forward Trinity Byars scored to take the 1-0 lead. Shortly after the 55th minute, freshman midfielder Lexi Missimo scored off an assist from freshman forward Holly Ward and senior forward Cameron Brooks.
For the remainder of the half, Kansas fought hard to cut the deficit to keep its season alive, but Texas proved to be too much for KU. Kansas had a few opportunities late, including a shot on goal by sophomore defender Moira Kelley in the 71st minute that slipped right over the crossbar.
Texas moves to 10-3-5 on the season [6-0-3 in conference] and remains in second place in the Big 12. The Longhorns also move onto the conference tournament.
With this loss, Kansas ends its season with a 7-11-1 record [2-7 in conference].