Coming off a three-match stretch of facing ranked opponents, No. 12 Kansas soccer hosted Iowa State at Rock Chalk Park Friday Night, tying the Cyclones 1-1.
Kansas moves to 4-3-1 on the year, and 20-5-2 in the all-time series against Iowa State.
It was also Senior Night for the Jayhawks, as Kansas recognized forward Mandi Duggan and midfielders Ceri Holland, Avery Hall and Kathryn Castro for their contributions to the program.
During the match, the Kansas offense pressured early, and continued to make plays on the Iowa State half of the field. The Jayhawks put up 17 shots in the match, seven of which were shot on goal.
“We created some chances [to score], which was good,” Kansas soccer coach Mark Francis said. “Last game we didn’t create a ton.”
The first goal on the scoreboard came in the 37th minute, when Holland crossed up an Iowa State defender before putting a left-footed shot over the outstretched hands of Iowa State sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz.
File this under the *𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘦𝘦* category 😍 pic.twitter.com/h4H9TmFzw9— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) November 7, 2020
The Cyclones had chances of their own. Early in the second half, an errant header from Kansas gave Iowa State two open shots. Both shots missed just left of the net.
“Defensively we were pretty solid,” Francis said. “But there were a few instances where we allowed them some half-chances. Overall we defended fairly well.”
Iowa State started to pressure in the last five minutes, sending four shots over the crossbar. Senior forward Courtney Powell salvaged the match for the Cyclones, putting a shot just past Kansas junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters.
This was Peters’ seventh allowed goal this season.
“We blew it, to be honest, with 48 seconds to go,” Francis said. “Shira [Elinav] is a freshman, so she probably doesn’t know any better. Dribble it the corner, kick it out of bounds, we win the game.”
Kansas nearly finished it off with a header in the 93rd minute, but the shot missed just left of the post. Iowa State also took a corner kick in the 96th minute, but nothing came of the opportunity.
Aggressive play from Iowa State’s Silkowitz gave Kansas an open-goal shot in the 102nd minute, but the shot from freshman forward Brie Severns was forced wide right by a defender. Silkowitz was caught out again in the 106th minute, but managed to get in front of the shot just in time.
Kansas returns to the pitch to host the Oklahoma Sooners at Rock Chalk Park on Sunday, Nov. 15. Match time is set for 1 p.m.