Despite the opening night loss against Ohio State, Kansas soccer has bounced back in a sure-fire way, now picking up its third straight win after taking down the Drake Bulldogs 3-1 on Sunday.
The star of the game was, without a doubt, junior forward Shira Elinav. In the 10th minute, Elinav put the Jayhawks on the board for the early 1-0 lead, but also went on to pick up another goal in the second half. In the 57th minute, freshman forward Saige Wimes took control and passed to Elinav for what would be Elinav’s second goal for the day. With Wimes being credited with her first career assist, Sunday’s game was the Elinav’s first multi-goal game in her time at Kansas.
For the 2021 season, Elinav ranked 2nd in goals on the team with four, and is now already one goal away from matching that for this season after just four games. As the Jayhawks look to improve from last year’s 7-11-1 season, Elinav is emerging as an early factor in what has the potential to be an up year for the soccer program.
Elinav’s offensive success was supported by freshman defender Assa Kante’s goal in the 35th minute, assisted by sophomore midfielder Olivia Winter. Kante’s goal was the first of her career while sporting the crimson and blue.
Coming off of her start against Iowa, in which she posted a career-high seven saves in a shutout, senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar started in the net for the Jayhawks and held the Bulldogs to just one goal as the senior defended for all ninety minutes of the match, putting up two saves on Drake’s three shots on goal.
Following Sunday’s win, head coach Mark Francis spoke highly of the team’s depth being put on display during the game.
“We had a lot of girls come off the bench today and give us minutes. It was a really good overall performance from the group and it was nice to score more than one goal,” Francis said.
Up next, the Jayhawks face the Purdue Boilermakers on International Student Night at home on Sept. 1. Kick-off will be at 7 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park while being broadcasted on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and Jayhawk Sports Network.