Kansas soccer tied with K-State 0-0 after double overtime Saturday in the Sunflower Showdown. The game was primarily controlled by the Jayhawks, but poor execution in the final third and a solid Wildcat backline prevented Kansas from finding the back of the net.
This was the second-straight game against the Wildcats after a 2-0 win last Saturday in Manhattan.
“[The game was] disappointing really,” Kansas soccer coach Mark Francis said in the postgame press conference. “We made it difficult for them to play I thought in terms of our defensive presence. Our defensive transition was good, but in possession and decision making on the ball was just not good.”
The first half was controlled by the Jayhawks possession-wise and tempo-wise.
Through the first five minutes, the Jayhawks started to find good spells of possession and were finding opportunities in the final third, but none that could be put away.
Even with the majority of possession going to the Jayhawks, scoring opportunities were few and far between for both teams as there was only one shot registered by the Wildcats and none for the Jayhawks through 15 minutes. Neither team had any shots on frame.
Kansas was finally able to break down the Wildcat’s stout backline and almost found the back of the net off a header by junior forward Kailey Lane, but a great goal-line clearance prevented the opening score.
The Jayhawks found another golden opportunity off a header by freshman defender Mackenzie Boeve, but an acrobatic save from Wildcat goalkeeper Peyton Pearson kept Kansas off of the score sheet again.
Not long after, it was K-State who almost found itself on the score sheet, after a shot hit the post, but was corralled by junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters.
In the final minutes of the second half, the Wildcats were the one controlling possession. Despite the switch in possession, K-State wasn't able to break through a stout Jayhawk backline as the rivals headed into the locker room scoreless.
Kansas came out in the second searching for the opening goal with an aggressive approach, but were still unable to break through for a score.
The Jayhawks continued to apply pressure on the backline of K-State, and once again had another scoring opportunity when a header by freshman defender Moira Kelley went just over the crossbar.
With 27 minutes left, K-State had its own golden opportunity as a run almost resulted in a score, but a deflection kept the Wildcats from scoring the opening goal.
The Jayhawks continued to dominate possession and temp while also finding scoring opportunities over the next 10 minutes, but the execution in the final third wasn’t good enough to put a ball in the back of the net.
Neither team was able to find any threatening scoring opportunities for the rest of regulation, as the two went to overtime still scoreless.
About five minutes into overtime, a long-range shot from junior midfield Rylan Childers nearly ended the game if it weren’t for a diving save from Pearson. Neither team would find any other threatening opportunities the rest of the first overtime period.
The Wildcats found numerous scoring chances in the second overtime period, in large part of a formation change by Kansas, but the Jayhawk backline and Peters were up to the task as they kept K-State out of the net.
“We didn’t give them many looks, and in the end we changed the formation because we really felt like we want to try to win this game,” Francis said.
Neither team was able to find the game-winner as the horn sounded.
“We just didn’t look very sharp today, but I was happy with our effort.”
The Jayhawks will be back in action next Saturday March 20, in Ames, Iowa in a matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.