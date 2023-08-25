Kansas soccer tied the Vanderbilt Commodores 1-1 in a late-night matchup on Thursday at Rock Chalk Park.
Lawrence has been facing an excessive heat warning as temperatures have reached over 100 degrees Fahrenheit every day this past week. Because of this, the Kansas vs. Vanderbilt matchup was pushed back from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to reduce exposure to the Sun. During the game, the teams took four extra water breaks to help recover from the 90-degree heat.
The team’s preparation for the week was a little different than usual.
“The heat definitely affected our preparation because we had to train inside. We didn’t have the space we needed to do what we really wanted to do," head coach Mark Francis said.
Previewing the matchup, the Jayhawks seemingly had some advantages against Vanderbilt. Kansas had averaged six saves per game and two goals per game while Vanderbilt only had two saves per game and 1.5 goals per game. Both teams held records of 1-0-1 going into the match and remained even afterward as they each moved to 1-0-2 records.
The first half remained scoreless, but both teams had multiple opportunities to get ahead. The Commodores had five shot attempts in the first half while the Jayhawks had four.
In the 56th minute, Kansas senior defender Moira Kelley set up a free kick around midfield. The ball soared over the players in the penalty area and finally over Vanderbilt senior goalie Kate Devine right into the net for her first career goal and the Jayhawks’ only goal of the night to put them up 1-0.
“Honestly when I took it, I was looking to cross it, so it was a little bit of luck but also I practiced those in practice. Just doing repetition kind of worked out on my side,” Kelley said.
With one minute remaining in the game and the Jayhawks up one, many believed the game to be over. But as the saying goes: it’s not over until it’s over. Vanderbilt shocked the stadium with a last-minute goal from junior forward Addie Porter to tie the game at 1-1.
“If you were to ask me before the game and said ‘you’ll tie the game’ I would have taken it, but obviously the way we tied it, I was a little disappointed,” Francis said.
Kansas competes against Colorado College on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park, with the game being broadcast on ESPN+.