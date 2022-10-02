Kansas soccer faced West Virginia on Friday and finished with a tied score of 2-2.
The game got off to a slow start with neither team scoring a goal in the first half. The second half is where things started to pick up and become interesting.
In the second half, freshman forward Lexi Watts received the ball in front of the goal as two players from West Virginia began to collapse on her. Watts was able to find super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers who finished the play with the Jayhawks' first goal of the game.
Just a minute later, Watts passed the ball to junior forward Shira Elinav in the midst of three West Virginia players. Elinav was able to rush ahead and score her sixth goal of the season off the crossbar to put Kansas up 2-0.
West Virginia was not going away easy and stayed in the game. About two minutes later, junior forward AJ Rodriguez was able to score the first goal for the Mountaineers to make the score 2-1.
West Virginia was able to keep up the intensity, and sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran assisted Maya McCutcheon in tying up the game 2-2 in the 74th minute of the game.
Senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar came to play for the Jayhawks as she made eight saves for the team, while senior goalkeeper for the Mountaineers, Kayza Massey, only made two saves.
There were a total of 17 fouls between both teams, Kansas with eight and West Virginia with nine. Childers received a yellow card around the 78th minute of the game.
Watts, Childers and Elinav led the Jayhawks in shots, each having three attempts. For the Mountaineers, Rodriguez led the charge with four shot attempts.
Next up, the Jayhawks travel to Waco, Texas as they take on the Baylor Bears on Oct. 6. Game time will be at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.