No. 10 Kansas soccer hosted No. 8 Oklahoma State Friday night and upset the Cowgirls 1-0. The win pushes the Jayhawks to 4-1-0 on the season.
The winning goal came off a penalty kick in the 41st minute from senior midfielder Ceri Holland. The penalty kick was granted to the Jayhawks for a handball violation on a shot from junior defender Grace Wiltgen.
The goal was Holland's second this year, and the 12th of her career.
“It's obviously something I’ve practiced a lot in practice,” Holland said of taking the penalty kick. “When it comes down to it, it’s just another shot, really. I don’t really think about it too much.”
This was also the second game-winning goal of the year for Holland, the other coming during Kansas' 1-0 win over Texas on Sept. 11.
“It’s good to have a good year for my senior year,” Holland said. “It’s nice to see the goals and the game-winners go in.”
After failing to find the back of the net against Baylor last week, Kansas picked up its first goal in the first half this season.
“We created some opportunities today, we didn’t really create a ton against Baylor,” Kansas coach Mark Francis said. “We did create more offense today, which was good.”
The return home was a welcome one for the Jayhawks, as this was the first match with fans this season. Four hundred fans were in attendance for the match at Rock Chalk Park.
“It’s nice to be back home, it’s nice to have fans,” Francis said. “It’s totally different when the fans are here, especially for the players.”
Kansas held control of the ball for a majority of the match, but rarely found an open look, only putting up seven shots and one shot on goal. Anytime Kansas pressured toward the goal, Oklahoma State held strong on defense in the box.
Kansas junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters came up with two crucial saves in the first half, both with multiple players in the box pressuring her. This match marks Peters’ 24th career shutout.
“They weren’t too hard of saves,” Peters said. “But our defense stood in front of me really well to prevent shots the whole entire game.”
Kansas returns to action against TCU next Thursday. Match time is set for 7 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park.