After a lack of action in the game’s first 45 minutes, the Jayhawks scored four unanswered goals in the second half versus Loyola Chicago to win their first match of the 2023 season 4-1. Following a 0-0 tie in the season opener against Wisconsin, the young Kansas team found its offensive power in Sunday’s game.
Super-senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar started the game in net once again, coming off a career-high nine saves in 90 minutes of playing time against Wisconsin.
While the Jayhawks were offensively overpowered by the Badgers on Thursday, their game in Chicago told a different story. Pasar had much less pressure on her shoulders, as the Ramblers only amassed eight shots in the entire game, four of which were shot on goal, and four corner kicks. Kansas, on the other hand, had at least 10 shots in both periods and finally saw them start to fall after the first half.
With plenty of back-and-forth shot attempts from both teams, the first half went quietly, but not without some opportunities on both sides. Pasar amassed three saves, while the Jayhawks had three shots on target and the Ramblers had only one.
The second half began with a slew of substitutions from both Kansas and Loyola Chicago, before graduate student midfielder Amanda Cassidy scored her first goal of the season in the 56th minute. This goal was also the first that Pasar allowed in the season. But Kansas was not disheartened by this newfound deficit and answered back almost immediately, as they drove back down the field and sophomore forward Lexi Watts scored in the 58th minute off an assist by redshirt junior midfielder Hallie Klanke. These were the first of the season for both players as well.
The Jayhawks took their first lead of the game eight minutes later thanks to an unassisted goal by freshman forward Montelene Dymond. By the 86:54 mark, the team had scored two more goals (courtsey of Klanke with an assist from redshirt junior forward Brie Severns and junior midfielder Magali Gagné), extending their lead to 4-1 while the Ramblers failed to get even a single shot on goal.
The Jayhawks’ grit and tenacity continued to open opportunities for them throughout the game, allowing them to equalize and take the lead quickly following their 1-0 deficit.
Coming off the win, Kansas will host Vanderbilt at Rock Chalk Park for the season’s home opener on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.