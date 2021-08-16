In the opening matchup of the 2021 fall season, Kansas soccer picked up a 2-1 victory in an exhibition against UMKC. Sophomore defender Moira Kelley and freshman forward Maggie Gagné were the two goal scorers.
Kansas dominated the game, outshooting UMKC 29-1, but only managed two goals.
“Obviously, we need to work on finishing,” Kansas soccer coach Mark Francis told Kansas Athletics. “I thought we created some really good opportunities. In the attacking third, I thought there were some really good things happening. We had seven or eight players off the bench that gave us some really good minutes. Overall, there were a lot of positives to take away from the match and definitely some areas we need to work on prior to Thursday’s game.”
The Jayhawks started the season off with a quick bang when Kelley opened up the scoring in the fourth minute after a good pass from sophomore defender Kate Dreyer.
The Jayhawks would find their second goal of the season 13 minutes later when Gagné smashed home a pass from senior defender Italia Bradley to extend the advantage to two goals.
Kansas would hold the 2-0 advantage until just 43 seconds into the second half when UMKC freshman forward Lily Stedman cut the advantage in half.
Although the advantage for the Jayhawks narrowed, the Jayhawk backline stood stout and didn’t concede another shot for the rest of the game, with the lone goal for UMKC being their only shot for the entirety of the game.
The Jayhawks will open up the regular season on August 19 against Drake at Rock Chalk Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.