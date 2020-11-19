No. 14 Kansas soccer wrapped up its fall season with a big 4-1 win over the Oklahoma Sooners this past Sunday. The team finished fourth in the Big 12 standings with a record of 5-3-1.
On Wednesday, senior midfielder Ceri Holland and freshman defender Moira Kelley, earned All-Big 12 honors for their performance this season. Holland was awarded All-Big 12 Second Team honors for the second year in a row, and Kelley was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
Holland finished the season tied for most assists in the conference with three. The West Yorkshire, England, native also tied for seventh in the conference for goals scored with three. Holland was also awarded Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week three times this season.
The senior finished 10th all-time on Kansas’ shots list with 157, and her 75 consecutive starts as a Jayhawk rank fourth all-time. Holland finished with 14 assists and five game-winning goals during her career at Kansas.
Kelley started all nine matches for Kansas on defense alongside fellow freshman defender Kate Dreyer. The Overland Park native played every minute this season for the Jayhawks. This season, with Kelley on the pitch, Kansas ranked third in the Big 12 with four shutouts and surrendered the second lowest amount of shots in the conference with 92.
Some postseason honors coming in for our Jayhawks 👀✅ @Ceriholland_11 voted to the @Big12Conference Second Team✅ @moirakelley__ voted to the All-Freshman TeamMore → https://t.co/kczTmH7SnG pic.twitter.com/qF6ZHa79IM— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) November 18, 2020
Kansas has had at least one player on the All-Big 12 teams each year since the current format began in 2000.