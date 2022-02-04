Kansas softball looks to start its season off strong with a couple of wins at the Grand Canyon Tournament as they push toward making the NCAA women’s softball tournament in 2022.
Coach Jennifer McFalls heads into her fourth season at Kansas after leading the team to a 22-26 record last year. The Jayhawks recorded key wins over Northern Iowa, Wichita State, Oklahoma State and rival Missouri.
Despite such encouraging wins, the Jayhawks didn’t make the field of 68 in the NCAA tournament and went 2-16 in Big 12 Conference play last season. Kansas signed notable recruits over the offseason, like freshman pitcher Katie Brooks, freshman catcher Natalie Marshall and freshman infielder Sara Roszak, who comes from Free State High School.
Redshirt senior catcher Shelby Gayre, who hit 25 RBIs and nine home runs in 97 plate appearances, is returning for the Jayhawks, as well as junior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson, who hit 24 RBIs, nine home runs and six doubles. Anderson also had 36 hits and scored 32 runs, as she looks to anchor Kansas’ offense this season.
In the bullpen for Kansas, sophomore pitcher Savanna DesRochers, freshman pitcher Katie Brooks and sophomore pitcher Kasey Hamilton lead the pitching staff for the Jayhawks. DesRochers had 10 strikeouts last season with an ERA of 4.33, while Hamilton led the team in strikeouts with 59 in 22 appearances at the mound.
The Big 12 has three teams in the preseason Top 25, including No 10. Texas, No. 5 Oklahoma State and defending champs, No. 1 Oklahoma. The Jayhawks are not ranked in the Top 25 to start the season.
Kansas plays in multiple ranked matchups this season against No. 25 Wichita State on March 12, No. 10 Texas on March 25, No. 5 Oklahoma State on April 14 and the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on April 29.
Kansas plays its home opener against Missouri State on March 10 at Arrocha Ballpark.
The Jayhawks start the season on the road in Phoenix, Arizona in the Grand Canyon Tournament, where they face Northern Colorado on Feb. 11. First pitch is at 11:30 a.m.