The Kansas softball team avenged its opening season loss by defeating Long Beach State 9-8 thanks to a walk-off two-run seventh inning.
The win pushed the Jayhawks to 2-2 in the season-opening Candrea Classic, with one game left to play against North Carolina State.
Kansas got the final say in the back-and-forth encounter in the bottom of the seventh when senior center fielder Shayna Espy hit a sacrifice fly, and junior pitcher Savanna DesRochers sealed the Jayhawk win with a walk-off double to the third base side.
The double accounted for the 14th Kansas hit and DesRochers’ first of the game.
On the mound for the Jayhawks, junior pitcher Addison Purvis gave up three runs in 1.1 innings.
DesRochers four runs while recording 14 outs, and Katie Brooks recorded three outs with no runs allowed.
After the conclusion of the Candrea Classic, the Jayhawks softball team will head to the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge and Texas State Tournament for the remainder of February.