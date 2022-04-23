Kansas softball snapped its six-game losing streak after defeating North Texas 9-4 on Saturday. The Jayhawks battled, but four runs in the sixth inning from the Kansas offense ultimately propelled them to victory.
Junior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson, who leads the Big 12 Conference in doubles, led the team in batting average with a .324 average on the day with two RBIs. Junior shortstop Haleigh Harper had two runs, two hits and two RBIs with a .258 batting average.
Early in the first inning, North Texas’ offense got off to a strong start. Freshman shortstop Cierra Simon blasted a home run over the left-field wall to secure the Eagle's first run.
The Jayhawks gained momentum in the second inning after an out was reviewed and ruled in their favor. Freshman utility player Olivia Bruno started things off with a single up the middle, tallying Kansas’ first hit of the game.
Freshman utility player Sara Roszak singled up the middle, causing the Eagles to commit an error that advanced Bruno to second. Redshirt senior catcher Shelby Gayre then singled to the right side to load the bases.
The Jayhawks finally struck the scoreboard. Harper brought two runs home as she singled to the left side, before junior center fielder Shayna Espy singled to left field, bringing Bruno and Roszak home. Anderson blasted a deep ball to left-center as she doubled to extend Kansas’ lead to four.
After a pitching change from North Texas, sophomore catcher Savanna DesRochers struck out to end the inning. In retaliation, sophomore right fielder Kalei Christensen doubled to right-center and drove in a run, bringing the score to 4-2.
The Jayhawks tried to end the inning there, but sophomore first baseman Kailey Gamble singled to center field, bringing Christensen home. Sophomore left fielder Molly Rainey hit a sacrifice fly that drove another Eagle home to tie the score 4-4.
But Kansas answered back in the bottom of the third, as Roszak blasted a solo shot over the left-center wall to take back the lead 5-4.
Kansas’ bats woke up, and Harper singled to the pitcher on a bunt. Feeding off her momentum, senior outfielder Macy Omli doubled to left field, bringing runners home and pushing the lead to 7-4.
On the following at-bat, Espy doubled to right-center and sent another runner home. Espy then took advantage of a wild pitch and stole third, before Anderson grounded out to bring her home.
In the top of the seventh inning, sophomore pitcher Kasey Hamilton struck out two North Texas batters and forced a pop fly to seal the victory for the Jayhawks.
Kansas hosts the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners in its last home series of the regular season, starting April 29. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.