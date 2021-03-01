Just two weeks ago, the Kansas softball team returned home from Baton Rouge, Louisiana where they lost 3-4 to open up the 2021 season. However, this past weekend was a different result as they won 4-5 with several statement wins at the UTSA tournament in San Antonio, Texas.
In San Antonio though, KU started solid with an 11-4 win over UT-Arlington. As redshirt junior shortstop Sydnee Ramsey walked to the plate during the top of the first inning her eyes were on the prize. She squared her shoulders to the first-pitch, sending a rocket over the left field wall and giving the Jayhawks an early 1-0.
The top of the third was even better. KU tallied six runs on six walked batters, scoring three, and a three-run bomb from senior outfielder Tarin Travieso.
It would take three pitchers to close out the first game, highlighted by a 3 ⅓ inning outing from redshirt senior RHP Hailey Reed who picked up her first win of the year.
Game two was a poor offensive day for the Jayhawks. KU fell 5-3 to UT-San Antonio, despite a 4 ⅓ inning, five strikeout day from freshman LHP Kasey Hamilton.
The bats were quiet for almost the first half of the game, but heated up in the top of the fourth when redshirt junior catcher Shelby Gayre sent her second home run of the day over the fence.
UTSA would score three runs in the bottom of the fifth, while the Jayhawks attempted a late comeback in the sixth but came up short, only scoring two.
KU picked up a pair of commanding victories Saturday with a 9-5 win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi and a second tournament win over UTSA 5-2.
Over the course of the day, the Jayhawks had seven long balls on 16 hits.
“We set the tone early on today,” Kansas softball coach Jennifer McFalls said. “We never let off the gas pedal and that was something that was our focus all day long. We had quality at bats from multiple players up and down our lineup. I am proud of how locked-in each one of them was while at the plate.”
It was the small plays for KU that would aid them to victory in the game on Saturday. In the bottom of the fifth sophomore shortstop Hailey Harper hit a two-out RBI single.
Then, in the bottom of the sixth, junior second baseman Cheyenne Hornbuckle got walked as a pinch hitter, Ramsey got hit and before you knew it, Travieso delivered a two-run RBI single down the right-field line. Later, junior infielder Morgyn Wynne got in on the action with a two-run home run.
The Jayhawks scored all five of their runs in the second contest against UTSA by going yard five separate times. Sophomore infielder Madison Hirsch and Gayre led things off in the first. Ramsey kept things going in the third, and Wynne and sophomore infielder Ashlyn Anderson finished things off in the sixth.
But it wasn’t quiet from the circle either. Sophomore LHP Tatum Goff earned a new career-high with 13 strikeouts surpassing her previous high of eight, according to KU Athletics.
“It was a tremendous night for (Tatum) Goff,” McFalls said. “I’m so proud of her and her compete factor from the start to the finish. She never wanted to come out of the game and wanted the ball every inning. She had a different look about her and was having fun on the mound competing her tail off. It was something we needed from our pitcher tonight, so we are all really proud of her performance.”
Finally, the Jayhawks ended the weekend Sunday with a 10-8 win over UTA for the second time of the tournament.
It was another game filled with home runs and solid pitching. No batter really stood out Sunday, as many Jayhawks got on the stat sheet with hits and RBIs of their own.
Freshmen, RHP Savanna DesRochers and catcher Lyric Moore, had their first collegiate starts in the circle and behind the plate Sunday.
The Jayhawks returned to Lawrence Sunday and are looking to keep the bats hot as they prepare for the Arkansas Tournament Friday.
Kansas will hit the road yet again this weekend March 5-7 as they journey down to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Arkansas Tournament against Drake, Arkansas and Northwest State.