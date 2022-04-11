Kansas softball hosted Baylor this weekend, but the Jayhawks continued their season-long struggles in the Big 12 Conference matchup. Kansas falls to 2-7 in conference play this season after going 2-1 in the series.
The Jayhawks jumped to a 3-0 lead by the third inning in game one, but things quickly unraveled in the sixth. The Bears loaded the bases early in the inning, and sophomore pitcher Kasey Hamilton soon walked in the first run. Baylor went on to score seven in the inning.
With two outs in the inning, Olivia Bruno’s error proved to be even more costly for the Jayhawks in the sixth to add on to the damage. Baylor tallied two more runs in the top of the seventh off junior shortstop Ashlyn Anderson’s error. Kansas couldn’t recover from its defensive mishaps, falling 10-3 in game one.
Game two was a closer fight, with the Bears putting themselves on the board first. Junior outfielder Josie Bower’s RBI single drove home sophomore outfielder McKenzie Wilson, giving Baylor a quick 1-0 lead.
Baylor held on to its early lead until the fourth. Sophomore designated hitter Savanna DesRochers led off the inning with a first-pitch double to right field. The Jayhawks came within striking distance after redshirt senior catcher Shelby Gayre followed with a single.
DesRochers then scored on a passed ball to put the Jayhawks on the board, and an RBI double from junior third baseman Madison Hirsch brought home two more to give Kansas a 3-1 lead.
However, the Bears battled back quickly. A double from Wilson brought home two runners, tying the game up at three. Sophomore pitcher Dariana Orme kept the Jayhawks from adding on another run in her complete game start.
The Bears added on just one run in the seventh, but that was all they needed to take game two, 4-3.
DesRochers’ start in game three was the biggest highlight of the Jayhawks’ weekend. DesRochers pitched a complete game for Kansas, only allowing one run on two hits and four strikeouts to help Kansas avoid the sweep.
At the plate, a three-run second inning was all Kansas needed to secure the win. Bruno led off the second with a solo shot down the left field line, and an RBI single sophomore utility player Lyric Moore gave the Jayhawks their early lead. With the help of DesRochers’ lights out pitching, Kansas secured the 3-1 win in game three.
Up next, Kansas (13-22) hosts UMKC (8-25) on April 12. First pitch against the Roos is set for 6 p.m. at Arrocha Ballpark.