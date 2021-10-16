Kansas softball defeated Butler Community College 6-3 in a 10 inning thriller Thursday night at Arrocha Ballpark for the final game of a six-game fall season.

Not only was it the longest game of the Jayhawks’ fall season, but it was also the closest.

“That was always the plan,” said coach Jennifer McFalls on the decision to play a full 10 inning game. “Butler travels a little ways to get here, but they’re a great ball club and we want to play them as long as we can.”

The Grizzlies held Kansas scoreless through three innings, the longest scoreless stretch for the Jayhawks all season. Kansas retaliated, though, with sophomore left-hander Kasey Hamilton in the circle. Hamilton pitched a four-inning shutout with eight strikeouts.

Sophomore catcher Lyric Moore came to relief in the bottom of the fourth when she went yard and recorded the first run of the young evening.

Kansas freshman right-hander Olivia Bruno took the rubber next. After a scoreless fifth inning, Bruno showed some struggles in the sixth, giving up a hit, two walks and a hit by a pitch which allowed Butler to tie the game.

Moments later, a Butler single resulted in the Grizzlies taking a 2-1 lead over the Jayhawks.

With the bases loaded and two outs, the Grizzlies hit a grounder between first and second base. Sophomore first baseman Kaitlyn Gee made the diving grab to stop the ball, then raced back to first to dive and tag out the baserunner.

This was a tremendous play that got the Jayhawks out of an inning when they had their backs against the wall.

“I was really proud of our defense tonight, I felt like we controlled a lot of momentum,” McFalls said. “We got some big plays when we needed them, and some big stops against a talented team.”

Kansas took the momentum it gained from the defense and didn't look back. Sophomore outfielder Sophia Buzard clocked a solo shot that cleared that right-field fence to tie the game in the sixth. Postgame, McFalls noted how important fighting through adversity is.

“We are going to give up runs, and when we do, we need players to respond,” McFalls said.

To close out the inning, sophomore utility Angela Price scored off of a double from junior shortstop Haleigh Harper, giving the Jayhawks just a little bit of breathing room. Kansas then added three more runs to hang on and beat a tough Butler team.

McFalls was very pleased with the win and was excited about how the fall season wrapped. She also mentioned postgame that the Jayhawks will have some intrasquad scrimmages within the next few weeks to keep the team ready come springtime.

“I thought we did a nice job as a team finishing out this fall season, but we still have a lot of work to do. We got to keep our foot on the gas,” McFalls said.

Kansas softball returns to action in February as they will begin Big 12 play.