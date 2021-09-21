The Kansas softball team took the win against Barton Community College Tuesday night at Rock Chalk Park with a convincing 19-1 victory. Sophomore pitcher Kasey Hamilton started on the mound for the Jayhawks and did not disappoint.
Hamilton pitched three innings with no walks, no hits, and no errors for the Jayhawk defense. From the plate, the Jayhawks got out to an early lead highlighted by a three-run home run by freshman utility player Olivia Bruno, putting Kansas up 4-0 after the first.
Barton gave up an error on defense and Kansas scored once more in the bottom of the second. Hamilton also added two strikeouts at the top of the third.
Kansas’ bats stayed hot with a five-run inning, starting off with a triple from junior infielder Madison Hirsch that brought one run across the plate. Junior utility player Peyton Renzi hitting a shot down the third-base line into deep left field for a double, which brought in senior second basemen Cheyenne Hornbuckle and junior shortstop Haleigh Harper. The inning closed out with a triple from freshman utility player Sarah Roszak to score one more, putting the Jayhawks up 10-0 at the end of the third.
Kansas softball coach Jennifer McFalls then made a pitching change heading into the fourth, giving younger pitchers some experience, and turned to freshman Katie Brooks to help close out the game. Brooks had a great first inning, forcing a quick three up, three down.
Kansas scored a combined four runs in innings four and five, highlighted by a two-run shot into right field by sophomore Lyric Moore.
Before the start of the fifth inning, Kansas made yet another pitching change to Bruno. She gave up the first hit of the game for the Barton Cougars, however, she finished the inning with two runners left on and no runs.
The bats didn’t stop rolling as the Jayhawks scored eight runs in the final two innings. In the bottom of the sixth, redshirt senior catcher Shelby Gayre blasted a three-run home run, with the ball clearing the scoreboard and traveling well outside the ballpark, which ignited the crowd.
Finishing out the game, Bruno did allow Barton to get on base and eventually scored its only run of the day in the seventh inning on the freshman.
The Jayhawks got the dominant victory and will continue to look to their pitching unit to lead them the rest of this Fall.
Kansas softball is back in action on Saturday, September 25 against Wichita State at noon.