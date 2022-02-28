After inclement weather canceled parts of the Wooo Pig Classic, Kansas softball played its home-opening series earlier than expected against Nebraska, but the Jayhawks dropped the series 2-1.
The series kicked off with a doubleheader on Sunday and opened up with a powerful offensive showing from the Jayhawks, as they took down the Cornhuskers 13-6 in game one. Sophomore pitcher Savanna DesRochers led the offense for the Jayhawks, going 4-for-4 at bat.
After a leadoff walk to start the bottom of the third inning, DesRochers needed just one pitch to take senior pitcher Courtney Wallace deep. Sophomore pitcher Kaylin Kinney then took the mound for Nebraska, relieving Wallace.
Nebraska scored one in the top of the inning, but a four-run fourth for Kansas blew the game wide open. After a single and senior second baseman Cheyenne Hornbuckle reaching on an error, the Jayhawks scored on a double from DesRochers.
Another single, alongside errors from the Cornhuskers, then cleared the bases. Junior shortstop Haleigh Harper had the final RBI of the inning to bring the Jayhawks’ lead to 10-4.
DesRochers then took the mound for the Jayhawks, relieving freshman pitcher Katie Brooks. She allowed one run in the inning, but the Cornhuskers couldn’t overcome the deficit. Game one ended after six innings with the Jayhawks on top 13-6.
Kansas sent sophomore pitcher Kasey Hamilton to the circle to start game two, pitching six innings with seven strikeouts and only allowing two earned runs. However, the Jayhawks couldn’t keep the offensive momentum from earlier in the day to sweep the doubleheader.
Kansas took a 3-1 lead in the third after a pair of doubles from senior outfielder Macy Omli and junior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson. The Jayhawks then added two more runs off an RBI single from junior catcher Jordan Richards.
However, the Cornhuskers retaliated and scored five more runs, highlighted by a three-run seventh inning. Despite a two-out rally attempt with a solo home run from freshman utility player Olivia Bruno in the bottom of the inning, the Jayhawks fell 6-4 in game two.
Kansas tried to bounce back on Monday with Bruno starting the rubber match.
The Jayhawks scored first in the third inning with the help of DesRochers once again, driving home a run with a single. Nebraska quickly tied the game the following inning after a home run from sophomore infielder Billie Andrews.
Game three stayed competitive until the very end, but things ultimately fell in Nebraska’s favor. A two-run shot from sophomore infielder Sydney Gray pulled the Cornhuskers ahead in the fifth, and they never looked back.
The Jayhawks inched closer after a solo home run from redshirt senior catcher Shelby Gayre, but the Cornhuskers added two more in the top of the seventh to stay ahead.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Jayhawks found themselves with two runners on and no outs, but a double play killed the momentum. Kansas still managed one run, but the rally fell short, as Nebraska secured the 5-3 win.
Kansas falls to 7-6 on the season ahead of the Judi Garman Classic. The Jayhawks travel to Fullerton, California, on March 3 to face Fullerton at 5 p.m. and kick off the weekend at Anderson Family Field.