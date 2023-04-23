The series' first game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Tech Red Raiders was pushed back to Saturday, April 23. The Jayhawks had a minimal performance offensively, as they dropped to 20-21 with a 6-1 loss against the Red Raiders, who improved to 30-17.
Junior left-handed starting pitcher Kasey Hamilton got her 19th start of the 2023 season. She went 3.1 innings, striking out two opposing batters while allowing four runs on five hits. Hamilton didn’t have her best stuff Saturday, and it came back to bite her, dropping her pitching record to 8-7 this year.
After a scoreless first inning for both rosters, the offense got started in the top of the second at Arrocha Ballpark.
The Red Raiders started it off with a solo shot blast over the right field wall, giving them the 1-0 lead. Kansas would answer right back in the bottom of the second with a triple from junior Savanna DesRochers. It was her first triple of the season. On the next pitch, freshman Hailey Cripe stepped up and knocked a double down the left-field line, scoring DesRochers, and tying the softball game.
The Red Raiders came alive in the fourth inning, leading to their win on the road. Walks and extra base runners always lead to runs. The Red Raiders hit a mammoth home run to right field, giving them the 4-1 lead. The Red Raiders have relied on home runs all year, and that’s precisely what they did against Kansas’ pitching staff.
The Red Raiders controlled the game from there on out, as they tacked on two more in the following top half of the inning, increasing their lead to what ended up being the final score, 6-1.
The Jayhawks have two more games with the Red Raiders, and their next one is April 23 at 12 p.m. streamed on ESPN+.