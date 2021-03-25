Kansas softball fell 7-4 Wednesday to the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks after winning their last five straight in the Jayhawk Invitational.
Arkansas took an early 2-0 lead following a few early errors for Kansas. However, junior infielder Morgyn Wynne closed the gap in the bottom half of the first on a shallow outfield hit that caused two defenders to collide and lose track of the ball. Redshirt junior shortstop Sydnee Ramsey scored, closing the Razorback lead.
“Moving forward, as a team we need to do a better job of not giving up so many runs early on,” Kansas softball coach, Jennifer McFalls, told KU Athletics. “You can’t expect to face good teams and make comebacks when you are down by five runs. We need to set the tone and the pace moving forward from the first pitch and at-bat of the game if we want to compete.”
In the next three innings, Arkansas tacked on four more to extend their lead 6-1. Later, redshirt junior catcher Shelby Gayre was hit by a pitch but wasn’t left on base for long as sophomore infielder Ashlyn Anderson homered to left to score two runs.
Gayre then sent a solo shot of her own out of Arrocha Ballpark to narrow the game down to just two runs. However, Arkansas then tallied a run in the seventh to secure the 7-4 win over the Jayhawks.
“Offensively, having Shelby [Gayre] back was a huge presence for us. She is a tough out and there aren’t many people that look forward to throwing to her, so it’s great to get her back in the lineup as a difference-maker and a leader,” McFalls said.
Gayre now has 27 career home runs and sits seventh all-time in KU history, according to KU Athletics.
From the circle, freshman LHP Kasey Hamilton pitched her first-ever complete game as Jayhawk. Hamilton recorded four strikeouts.
“Kasey [Hamilton] did a great job being able to throw seven innings against a team of Arkansas’ caliber,” McFalls said. “The only thing that got us in trouble was not figuring out the umpire’s zone a little sooner. Outside of that, her performance was very solid.”
Kansas moved to 16-9 on the season.
The Jayhawks kick off Big 12 play on Friday at 6 p.m. when they host No. 10 Oklahoma State in a three-game series.