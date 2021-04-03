Kansas softball suffered its second straight loss to the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners Friday night 6-2.
Unlike the previous game, the Jayhawks were able to get some runs across the plate after being shutout in the first game. Kansas was also able to record four hits compared to the previous night’s single hit.
The Jayhawks struck first with a home run from sophomore infielder Madison Hirsch in the second inning to go up 1-0. Unfortunately, the Sooners responded immediately in the bottom half of the frame with three runs of their own.
After a scoreless third from both teams, the Sooners found another three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-1 lead.
It seemed like the Jayhawks would be able to find another run in the top of the seventh, but freshman outfielder Sophia Buzard was thrown out at the plate on a fielder’s choice. Kansas did eventually find another run after an RBI single from junior second baseman Cheyenne Hornbuckle that scored sophomore utility player Peyton Renzi.
Unfortunately, the comeback wouldn’t get any further as the Sooners closed the game after the Jayhawks’ second run.
Junior pitcher Lexy Mills went three innings allowing four hits and six runs, four of which were earned runs. Redshirt senior Hailey Reed also went three innings while only allowing one hit and no runs. Reed also recorded a strikeout as well.
The Jayhawks will be back in action Saturday for the series finale against the Sooners. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.