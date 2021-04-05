Kansas softball dropped its third consecutive game to the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners Saturday, April 3, 10-1. The Sooners swept the Jayhawks after a tough weekend that saw Kansas outscored 30-3 over the course of the three matchups.
Although freshman pitcher Kasey Hamilton got through two innings while only giving up two earned runs, the Sooners broke the game open in the bottom half of the third inning, scoring four runs to put them up 6-0.
The Jayhawks did find some offense in the top half of the fourth inning when redshirt junior shortstop Sydnee Ramsey hit a solo home run to put the Jayhawks on the board, but the Sooners responded with yet another four-run inning in the bottom half of the fourth.
Kansas wouldn’t be able to muster any more scoring opportunities as the Sooners brought out the brooms after closing out the game.
The Jayhawks record moved to 17-14 on the season, while going 1-5 in Big 12 play. The top-ranked Sooners continued their undefeated season improving to 28-0 and 6-0 in Big 12 play.
Kansas will be back at Arrocha Ballpark Friday, April 9 for a matchup against UMKC. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.