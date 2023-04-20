Kansas softball came up just shy of Missouri 4-2 in the Border Showdown on Wednesday in Columbia.
The game started poorly for the Jayhawks (20-20, 2-7 Big 12) as junior lefty Kasey Hamilton hit the Missouri leadoff hitter with a pitch and then gave up a home run from junior center fielder Alex Honnold to make the Mizzou lead 2-0. The Tigers added to that lead with a single to left field from junior second baseman Maddie Gallager to push the lead to 3-0.
In their half of the third inning, the Jayhawk offense got a run back after senior shortstop Haleigh Harper sent a ball over the left field fence to bring the Jayhawks within two.
But the offense from either team would be relatively quiet for the next two innings, with both teams getting a single hit each in that span.
With time winding down on the Jayhawks’ comeback hopes, senior center fielder Shayna Espy started the sixth inning with a single up the middle, and junior utility player Angela Price was put in the game to pinch run for Espy.
After a single from sophomore first baseman Olivia Bruno to put runners on first and second, senior catcher Lyric Moore scored Price on a single to right field and put Bruno on third base.
After a steal from Moore put both runners in scoring position, senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson struck out, putting the rally in jeopardy with two outs on the board. Missouri junior shortstop Jenna Laird errored so freshman right fielder Aynslee Linduff reached first and Bruno reached home, tying the game 3-3.
The Tigers struck back in the bottom of the sixth inning after sophomore catcher Julia Crenshaw doubled to left field to score sophomore third basemen Kara Daly, and was able to reach third after a throwing error by freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh, putting the lead up to 4-3.
The Jayhawks needed something in the top of the seventh and final inning as junior pinch hitter Sophia Buzard started the inning with a foul out to first base, Harper singled to put the tying run on first. But it was all for not as the next two batters were retired to stop the rally dead in its tracks, with the game ending 4-3 in favor of the Missouri Tigers.
Kansas looks to snap its three-game losing streak in their series against Texas Tech on April 21 at 5 p.m. at Arrocha Ballpark on ESPN+.