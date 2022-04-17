Kansas softball wrapped up a three-game series against No. 8 Oklahoma State on Saturday. Though the Jayhawks battled in a close contest for most of the game, the Cowgirls blew things open with a six-run fifth inning to complete their sweep.
The Jayhawks tallied their only runs of the day in the top of the first inning. Freshman utility player Olivia Bruno put Kansas on the board with her ninth home run of the season and second of the series, this time with a two-run blast to left center.
Despite a rocky start, Oklahoma State graduate pitcher Miranda Elish settled in after allowing the home run. Elish went on to pitch a complete game and only allowed two Jayhawk hits.
The Cowgirls tied things up at two the next inning in similar fashion with a two-run shot from graduate infielder Sydney Pennington, and things continued to progress from there.
Though Oklahoma State added two more runs over the next couple of innings, the cards all fell in the Cowgirls’ favor in the fifth. Junior catcher Julia Cottrill led off the inning with a double to left center. An RBI single from senior infielder Morgan Wynne brought home Cottrill on the next at-bat, but two passed balls and an error proved to be even more costly for the Jayhawks.
The game only played five innings, ending after Elish provided her own run support with an RBI single to add two more to the damage. The Jayhawks ultimately fell to the Cowgirls, 10-2.
Following the sweep, Kansas now falls to 14-24 on the season. The Jayhawks look to bounce back on April 20 as they travel to Wichita State to take on the Shockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Wilkins Softball Stadium.