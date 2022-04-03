Kansas softball traveled to Lubbock, Texas, over the weekend for a three-game series against Texas Tech. Though the Jayhawks dropped the first two games to the Red Raiders, the team avoided the sweep with a win on Sunday.
Sophomore pitcher Kasey Hamilton took the mound for Kansas to kick off the series on Friday, but was pulled after just one inning pitched and allowing three earned runs.
Texas Tech jumped to an early 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI double from junior infielder Ellie Bailey. Four runs and capitalizing on two Kansas errors in the second inning gave the Red Raiders enough momentum to keep the rest of the game in their favor, though the Jayhawks kept fighting back despite an early deficit.
Kansas pulled itself within one run after three homers in the inning from sophomore utility player Lyric Moore, freshman utility player Olivia Bruno and junior shortstop Haleigh Harper. However, Texas Tech tallied two more in the bottom half of the inning on senior outfielder Peyton Blythe’s RBI single.
After a bases-clearing RBI double from junior centerfielder Shayna Espy the previous inning, Kansas went into the sixth down 10-7. Sophomore pitcher Savanna DesRochers’ two-run blast and her fifth home run of the season then brought them within one run of the Red Raiders.
However, two more Texas Tech runs in the bottom half proved to be the last nail in the coffin for game one, with the Jayhawks falling to the Red Raiders 12-9.
Game two started off in similar fashion. Texas Tech put itself on the board in the first inning after an RBI single from sophomore outfielder Carson Armijo drove home the first run of the day. Armijo then scored on another single from junior designated player Riley Ehlen.
Saturday’s game wasn’t as back-and-forth as Friday’s, however. The Jayhawks struggled at the plate in game two, only putting up two runs. Both of Kansas’ runs came in the third inning when Espy scored on a wild pitch and then junior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson stole home to tie the game at 2-2.
A two-run blast from Bailey pulled the Red Raiders ahead again in the bottom half of the third, and the Jayhawks couldn't recover. Kansas dropped the second game of the series 5-2.
The long ball was the Jayhawks’ saving grace in Sunday’s win. Anderson set the tone in the first with her eighth home run on the season, and senior second baseman Cheyenne Hornbuckle followed shortly afterwards with a three-run shot for the early 4-0 lead.
Kansas also saw home runs from freshman utility Sara Roszak and junior utility Peyton Renzi in the 10-4 victory.
Hamilton took the mound again on Sunday, this time pitching a complete game with four strikeouts and only two earned runs to secure the win.
Kansas moves to 12-20 on the season and hosts Baylor for a three-game series starting April 8. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Arrocha Ballpark.