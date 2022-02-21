Kansas softball left College Station with two wins and three losses in the Texas A&M Tournament over the weekend.
The Jayhawks started the tournament by taking down Stephen F. Austin 5-1, with all five runs coming in the fifth inning or later. Junior center fielder Shayna Espy led Kansas with two hits in the game, and junior infielder Madison Hirsch tallied two RBIs.
Freshman pitcher Olivia Bruno and sophomore pitcher Savanna DesRochers led the Jayhawks on the mound, combining for one strikeout and only one run allowed in the game.
Kansas struggled against the Aggies later Friday evening. In a 9-1 rout, the Jayhawks were held to no hits and just one run in the contest.
Senior outfielder Morgan Smith and sophomore infielder Rylen Wiggins led the offense for Texas A&M with two hits each. The Jayhawks’ bullpen combined for six strikeouts with sophomore pitcher Kasey Hamilton and freshman pitcher Katie Brooks each recording three.
Kansas moved to the second day of the tournament with two games against Missouri State and Pittsburgh. The Jayhawks defeated Missouri State 8-0 in the first game of the day, with DesRochers recording three RBIs, including a home run. Senior second baseman Cheyenne Hornbuckle also had two hits in the game.
Hamilton started for the Jayhawks and forced five strikeouts in another solid performance on the mound.
In the second game of the day, the Jayhawks suffered a tough loss to Pittsburgh. Both teams went scoreless through four innings before Pittsburgh took a 3-0 lead with three RBIs from sophomore outfielder Cami Compson.
Kansas responded in the seventh inning with two runs from senior outfielder Macy Omli, but it couldn’t bridge the gap. The Panthers had a great performance from redshirt freshman pitcher Dani Drogemuller, who recorded seven strikeouts in the 3-2 loss for the Jayhawks.
Kansas attempted to finish the tournament with a win in its final game against Texas A&M but was defeated in a 12-0 shutout after the bullpen gave up 12 runs on 11 hits.
Freshman catcher Katie Dack had four RBIs for the Aggies, followed by Wiggins with two hits. The Jayhawks combined for six hits but couldn’t put any points on the scoreboard.
Kansas falls to 6-4 on the season heading into the Arkansas tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Jayhawks start tournament play against Louisville on Feb. 25 at Bogle Park at 10 a.m.