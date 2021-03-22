Kansas softball went undefeated over the weekend in the Jayhawk Invitational. The Jayhawks went 5-0 defeating Tulsa, North Dakota State twice, and South Dakota twice.
In their first game against Tulsa, the Jayhawks won 3-1, as sophomore pitcher Tatum Goff threw her fifth complete game of the season en route to a 5-1 record. Goff only allowed three hits while facing 27 batters.
The first game against North Dakota State went much differently than Tulsa as the Jayhawks put up an offensive display and picked up an 11-9 victory. Kansas scored seven of its 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth.
“In the second game, our bats came alive for us,” Kansas softball coach Jennifer McFalls said to Kansas Athletics. “We gave up a few errors that cost us some runs but our bats kept us in it. We have to continue to focus on us and work towards playing clean games.”
The offensive display continued into the second day of the tournament as the Jayhawks scored 17 runs through their two victories.
Kansas defeated South Dakota in their first game of the day 8-2. Freshman pitcher Savanna DesRochers went five innings while only giving up two earned runs. Senior pitcher Hannah Todd record the save after going two innings and only giving up one hit.
Senior outfielder Brittany Jackson was responsible for four of the Jayhawks’ eight runs going 3-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Kansas defeated North Dakota State again later in the day, this time 9-5. The Jayhawks were propelled by a huge first inning, scoring five in the bottom half of the frame to take an early 5-1 lead. Goff recorded another complete game improving her record on the season to 6-1.
The Jayhawks won their final game of the tournament in thrilling fashion, coming back from 8-2 down in the third, and won on a walk-off two-run home run off the bat of junior infielder Morgyn Wynne.
“It was a total team effort today,” McFalls said to Kansas Athletics. “Everyone we called on were ready to go when needed. They never doubted themselves and it shows with the final result.”
Kansas will be back at Arrocha Ballpark to host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday, March 24. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.