After getting swept by the Sooners, Kansas softball bounces back and defeats No. 18 Wichita State Shockers, 3-1, off a good performance from freshman right-handed pitcher Lizzy Ludwig. Kansas moves to 23-24 on the season.
The first three innings became a pitcher’s duel between Ludwig and the Shockers' junior right-handed pitcher Lauren Howell.
Through three innings, the pitchers allowed a hit each, with Howell striking out two and Ludwig getting one.
The Jayhawks struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning; Howell walked sophomore designated player Olivia Bruno, who was then taken out in favor of junior utility player Angela Price.
After junior first baseman Savanna DesRochers struck out and Price stole second, senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson singled to score Price. Then Anderson scored in the next at-bat off a single by freshman second baseman Hailey Cripe to bring the Jayhawk lead to 2-0.
Kansas kept the scoring going in the next inning after a single from senior shortstop Haleigh Harper; she advanced on a wild pitch to get second, then got on third off a groundout by freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh before reaching home on a sacrifice flyout by senior right fielder Peyton Renzi, pushing the Kansas lead to 3-0.
The Shockers got one back in the top of the sixth inning when senior designated player Lauren Mills singled to score junior center fielder Lauren Lucas to make the score 3-1.
However, Ludwig stopped any chance at a Shockers’ comeback, getting a complete game win, 3-1, over the No. 18 Shockers.
The Jayhawks will finish out the regular season at home against the Iowa State Cyclones. The first game will be Friday at 5 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.