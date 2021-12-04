Kansas softball’s 2022 spring schedule includes several non-conference tournaments leading up to Big 12 conference play starting in late March.

The Jayhawks are coming off a short fall season. Kansas went 5-1 during its fall exhibition slate, with the lone loss coming at the hands of Wichita State.

“This fall showed signs of really good things for KU softball,” junior infielder Haleigh Harper said. “We made significant strides in our chemistry and our all-around game. My expectation for our upcoming season is to continue to put KU softball on the map.”

The spring slate begins Feb. 11-13 as the Jayhawks participate in the Grand Canyon Tournament in Phoenix. After that, Kansas travels to three tournament destinations: the Texas A&M Tournament (Feb. 18-20), the Arkansas Tournament (Feb. 25-27) and the Judi Garman Classic (March 3-5) in Fullerton, California.

“We’re excited to compete in some highly-competitive tournaments with some teams in the SEC, Pac-12 and others,” Kansas coach Jennifer McFalls said. “We feel like we have a good spring lined up, and we look forward to getting out there.”

Kansas hosts two tournaments at home after a long road schedule. The Jayhawk Invitational will be played March 10-13 and the Rock Chalk Challenge will take place March 18-20.

The Jayhawks then travel to Wichita, Kansas, to take on Wichita State on March 23 before heading home to open up conference play against Texas from March 25-27. Kansas then plays Missouri on March 30 on the road.

Kansas rounds out its season with five three-game series in the Big 12 play. The Jayhawks also play North Texas in a three-game series at home and host Kansas City for one game.

The Big 12 tournament begins May 12, and if the Jayhawks can get there, the championship game will be played May 15.

“I think I can speak for everybody on the team when I say that our expectations for this year are to, one, make it to regionals, and to make a statement in the Big 12 and non-conference as a team to be reckoned with,” redshirt senior catcher Shelby Gayre said.

The full Kansas 2022 spring softball schedule can be found here.