In its final regular season series of the season, Kansas softball lost the first two games and honored seniors during the second game.
The Jayhawks struck first in the opening game of the series after junior secondbasemen Cheynne Hornbuckle walked with the bases loaded to take an early lead in the first.
Both teams would tack on a run in the third, but the Cyclones opened the floodgates in the fourth, scoring seven runs to take a huge 8-2 lead. Kansas would get a run back in the fifth to make it 8-3, but were unable to bring any more across the plate as they dropped the first game 9-3 after the Cyclones added another run in the seventh.
In the second game, seniors were honored from the Class of 2020 and 2021 since COVID-19 restrictions a year ago left the 2020 class without a senior night.
The Jayhawks once again struck first scoring two runs in the bottom half of the opening frame to take the early lead.
Iowa State got one back off a solo homerun in the fourth to make it 2-1. The Cyclones took the lead in the top half of the sixth after scoring three runs, but the Jayhawks responded with two runs of their own to tie the game 4-4 going into the seventh.
The Cyclones retook the lead in top of the seventh, and Kansas was unable to match the run and dropped the second game 5-4.