The Kansas softball team dropped a series against Texas Tech over the weekend, losing two games in extra innings.
The Jayhawks fell in the first game Saturday 8-4 after the Red Raiders scored four runs in the top of the eighth to claim their first lead of the day.
Through the first two innings, Kansas held Texas Tech scoreless while tacking on three runs of their own.
Senior outfielder Brittany Jackson took control with her ninth double of the season, scoring three for the Jayhawks. Later in the inning, sophomore infielder Ashlyn Anderson scored to extend the lead 4-0.
However, KU went silent afterwards as the Red Raiders dominated with two home runs in the sixth inning.
Redshirt senior pitcher Hailey Reed pitched six innings with three strikeouts. However, senior pitcher Hannah Todd recorded the loss in her two innings from the circle.
KU bounced back in game two of the doubleheader with a 3-0 win in its second shutout of the season.
Freshman outfielder Sophia Buzard made the play of the day with a two-out, two-run RBI single in the bottom of the first inning.
KU held the Red Raiders to only three hits in the afternoon.
Freshman pitcher Kasey Hamilton picked up her first career shutout with four strikeouts.
Texas Tech took the series advantage with a 5-4 win on Sunday.
KU failed to get over the hump once again, losing its second game of the weekend in extra innings. Kansas continued to fight throughout the entirety of the contest, despite Texas Tech taking it to the Jayhawks early.
The Red Raiders started off with a two-run home run in the top of the first, however, KU exploded with four runs in the bottom of the third to gain control.
Texas Tech later tacked on a couple more runs to tie the action at four each.
In extra innings, Texas Tech capped off an eventful game with another run to take the lead and never look back. The Jayhawks were unable to land anyone on base in the bottom half of the inning.
Up next, Kansas will take a break from league play with a one-game with Wichita State at home on Wednesday, April 21 before heading to Austin, Texas to play three games against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.