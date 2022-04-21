After being swept by Oklahoma State this past weekend, Kansas softball looked to bounce back on Tuesday, but instead fell to a powering Wichita State offense, 9-1.
With sophomore pitcher Savanna DesRochers on the mound for the Jayhawks, the Shockers jumped to a quick lead in the first inning off a two-run shot from sophomore utility player Addison Barnard. The sophomore went on to hit another two-run blast in the bottom of the third, and the team as a whole hit four home runs total.
Barnard has been a valuable asset to the Shockers all season, batting .398 and leading the team in home runs with 22 on the year.
The Jayhawks found their only success from a solo shot by DesRochers, but it wasn’t enough to compete with Wichita State’s showcase at the plate.
On the mound for the Shockers, senior pitcher Erin McDonald was another highlight in the team’s win. McDonald pitched five innings, only allowing two hits and one run while striking out seven.
After opening up the bottom of the fourth inning with two Jayhawk errors, Wichita State took advantage, going on to score three runs in the inning, putting the mercy rule in play as the Shockers grabbed their largest lead of the game at 9-1.
McDonald and the Shockers held Kansas scoreless in the top of the fifth to clinch their win, moving their win-streak up to five.
The Jayhawks now fall to 14-26 on the season and have dropped their last four games. Next up, Kansas hosts North Texas for a three-game series starting April 22. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.