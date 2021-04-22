Freshman left hander pitcher Kasey Hamilton led the Jayhawks to a 5-2 upset victory over the No. 23 Wichita State Shockers in Arrocha Ballpark Wednesday.
She pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and one walk, improving to 5-7 on the season.
“Defensively, it was a fantastic performance by Kasey [Hamilton] in the circle,” Kansas softball coach Jennifer McFalls said to KU Athletics. “She came out dealing from the first inning. Nine strikeouts with only one walk is huge for us. She is gaining more confidence every time she steps in the circle. I’m excited to see how she continues this momentum.”
This is the third time the Jayhawks have beaten a ranked opponent this season after knocking off then-No. 10 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Missouri earlier this season.
In the win over the Shockers, the offense came alive in the first inning when Kansas put two runs on the board. Redshirt junior catcher Shelby Gayre brought in a run with a SAC fly, followed by an RBI single from sophomore infielder Ashlyn Anderson. Later in the third, Anderson recorded her second RBI of the afternoon with a hit allowing junior outfielder Macy Omli to score.
The runs did not stop there. KU scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead the Jayhawks 5-0 heading into the fifth. With bases loaded, junior infielder Morgyn Wynne singled into the outfield scoring sophomore shortstop Haleigh Harper and senior outfielder Brittany Jackson.
With a significant advantage, Kansas' defense easily contained Wichita State in the fifth inning. Hamilton started out by earning her seventh strikeout of the outing. The Jayhawks finished the inning with a diving catch and a sweet move by Gayre throwing out a runner trying to steal second base.
Fast forward to the sixth inning, the Shockers finally brought a few runs across home plate with a two-run home run, but that was all the damage they would do.
Hamilton picked up another pair of strikeouts in the seventh and sophomore utility Peyton Renzi closed out the game with a fly ball catch.
Kansas is on the road next against No. 9 Texas for a three-game series starting on Friday, April 23 at 6 p.m.