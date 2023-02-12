Kansas softball soundly defeated the NC State Wildcats 12-4 in the last game of the Candrea Classic.
The Jayhawks started slow, falling behind 4-1 to NC State after the first inning. Junior catcher Lyric Moore brought in the only score for Kansas.
Kansas scored seven runs in the third inning, which shifted the momentum drastically. Senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson hit a solo home run to cut the lead to one, which was then followed by six more hits that brought in six more runs to get the Jayhawks up 9-4.
The game remained 9-4 for the next two innings until junior first baseman Savanna DesRochers launched a three-run home run to run-rule the Wildcats.
The Jayhawks had two pitchers on the mound today. The first was sophomore Olivia Bruno, who freshman Lizzy Ludwig replaced in the first inning. Ludwig pitched until the end of the game, giving up two hits and zero runs.
Kansas is now 3-2 on the year, and they look to carry the momentum of back-to-back wins when they play in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on Feb. 15-18.